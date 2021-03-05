8 Essentials to Be Mardi Gras-Ready This Weekend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get the glitter out – it's time to party!
The annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras shimmies into the SCG this weekend on Saturday, 6th March, celebrating pride, protest, passion and diversity. It's a spectacular event, especially if you're lucky enough to attend the parade on the night.
But there's no reason not to celebrate if you can't make it to Sydney – everyone should have the chance to dress up, kick up their heels and sling back a martini or two.
Below are some of our favorite products to help you celebrate the big night in comfort, style and sensibility. BYO feathers and tiaras, dolls.
Cricut Joy
DIY Diva? We've got you covered, babe. Introducing your crafty new BFF: The Cricut Joy. No job is too big or small for this multi-tasking mamma, with the ability to print custom designs onto a multitude of materials, like Iron On, Vinyl, paper, cardstock and more. Your pride flags, banners and singlets won't know what hit them!
Volley Pride Deuce Low
Showing off your pride never looked so good (or felt so comfortable). With Pride colored eyelets and lace tips, you'll also be slipping into these soles for a cause: With each Pride pair sold, Volleys will be donating $5 to Wear It Purple to support rainbow young people. As if we needed another reason to buy!
boohoo Plus Rib Tie Dye Ofcl Ruched Bodycon Dress
Excuse us: who gave you permission to have such a bagn' bod! Get cute with this new release from boohoo, part of the fresh collection with local bodyposi influencer Riley Hemson. We love the side-ruched detail and neutral tone, creating the perfect palette to dress up or down.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2
Brighten up your night with these pops of rainbow on your eyelids. With vibrant greens to baby blues and even a chartreuse, these incredibly pigmented shades will last the whole night long. It's also formulated without gluten, parabens or phthalates, so no nasties go near your peepers.
Guess x Pleasures Kiss Baby Tee
Wear the love with this smoochy tee, feat. the one and only Drew Barrymore from the original Guess campaign. We're making heart eyes at this graphic print, printed on a 100% cotton crewneck with a slimline silhouette. Also available in black and white if that's more your style.
Belkin BOOSTCHARGE Powerbank 10K Multiport
Supercharge your night (and your phone) with this compact portable device to keep you snapping selfies until all hours. This pocket-sized design is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery to give up to an additional 36 hours of battery life to your smartphone, and can charge multiple devices at once! It even comes in rose gold if you're feeling a bit faaancy.
Ciaté London Sun Switch Nail Polish
Look great, whatever light you're standing in. This ultra-unique color-changing polish adapts to the sun's UV filter, instantly changing your nail shade in a flash. No need to change up your look from day to night, just let the weather do the work! Our favourite shade is Treasure Chest for an extra hit of sparkle.
