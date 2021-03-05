8 Essentials to Be Mardi Gras-Ready This Weekend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get the glitter out – it's time to party!

The annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras shimmies into the SCG this weekend on Saturday, 6th March, celebrating pride, protest, passion and diversity. It's a spectacular event, especially if you're lucky enough to attend the parade on the night.

But there's no reason not to celebrate if you can't make it to Sydney – everyone should have the chance to dress up, kick up their heels and sling back a martini or two.

Below are some of our favorite products to help you celebrate the big night in comfort, style and sensibility. BYO feathers and tiaras, dolls.