Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B and More Stars to Perform at the 2021 Grammys

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

Get your popcorn and dancing shoes ready!

The 2021 Grammys is only one week away, but the annual award show is already proving to be unforgettable. On Sunday, March 7, The Recording Academy announced its full list of performers, and, dare we say the ceremony is set to hit all the right notes!

Case in point? Some of the biggest and brightest names in the music industry are expected to take center stage—both virtually and in-person—at the ceremony, which airs on Sunday, March 14 on CBS.

Fans can expect to see Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, BTS, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch.

Per a press release, "Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all."