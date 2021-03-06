Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Says He Wants "to Be a Young Dad"

Watch : Sam Asghari Details Romantic Nights with Girlfriend Britney Spears

Are babies in Britney Spears' and boyfriend Sam Asghari's future?

The 27-year-old Iranian-born actor, model and personal trainer has been dating the 39-year-old pop star for more than four years. In an interview with Forbes, published on Saturday, March 6, Sam spoke about his hopes for his career and personal life.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well," Sam told Forbes. "I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

Britney, who shares sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has not commented on Sam's remarks.

Sam, who stars on the BET+ series Family Business, and Britney met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. He told Forbes, "My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, 'I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.' I didn't know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there."