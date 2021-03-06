Zendaya Recalls the Moment She Realized She Could Call the Shots With Her Career

Watch : Zendaya Is Feeling "Lucky" After Historic Emmys Win

Calling the shots!

Zendaya is opening up about finding her voice in Hollywood. She recalled having one of those aha moments during her Disney Channel days, when she felt empowered to speak up.

As she noted on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, it was a time when she realized she could "request things that I wanted."

She explained that once Shake It Up ended its final season in 2013, the studio wanted to create another show for her to star in. But before signing onto the project, K.C. Undercover, the 24-year-old star wanted to do so on her own terms.

"That was my first time realizing that I could have a little bit of power and request things that I wanted," Zendaya told the publication on March 5. "It was hugely important to me that it was a Black family being showcased. I just thought that that was important from the Disney Channel, considering that I know I watched it as a kid, and what I connected to the most was That's So Raven."