Amanda Gorman Describes the “Reality of Black Girls” After Being Followed Home

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman recently experienced the unfortunate "reality" of how many Black Americans are treated.

Just two months ago, Amanda became an icon after reading her powerful poem at the 2021 President Inauguration, wearing jewelry that Oprah Winfrey gifted to her.

She was interviewed by Michelle Obama for TIME magazine. She signed a modeling contract with IMG Models. She is publishing three books this year, including a picture book and her poetry collection The Hill We Climb and Other Poems, just one year after she graduated cum laude from Harvard.

Yet, Amanda is now revealing she was racially profiled while walking home on Friday, March 5.

The 22-year-old activist described the incident on Twitter, writing, "A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because 'you look suspicious.'"

Amanda shared her response to the man's demand: "I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology."