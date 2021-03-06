Janice Dickinson Says Bella and Gigi Hadid Are “Never On the Level” of Original Supermodels

Gigi and Bella Hadid are some of the most recognizable faces on the runway today, but one former supermodel says they don't have what it takes.
Janice Dickinson spoke with David Yontef for the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope on Thursday, March 4, and let loose on what she really thinks about the models that dominate today's magazine covers, as seen in two teaser clips on YouTube.
When asked if Gigi and Kendall Jenner are "good," Janice replied, "No. They're not. They have one look. They don't really diversify their movements. They just stand there and get paid millions of dollars."
With all due respect, we're going to have to disagree with Janice on this one.
The former America's Next Top Model judge explained her stance in more detail in another video, "The models of the ‘70s, ‘80s do not compare to the models of today, the Instagram models that get famous and they put into Vogue—the Kylie Jenners and the Gigi Hadids and the Bella Hadids."
She admitted, "They are very pretty women, but they are not supermodels, I'm sorry."
Janice, 66, believes they only land campaigns and Vogue spreads because of their follower counts. "They have millions and millions and millions of followers," she explained. "And you know, what Vogue has a subscription of what 800,000 and Kylie Jenner has got like, what, 25 million people following her? Something like that."
In fact, Kylie has 219 million followers on Instagram, while her sister Kendall (who has walked in fashion shows for Versace, Burberry, Giambattista Valli and more) has 154 million Instagram followers.
Janice professed, "They were never on the level of the girls from the ‘70s and ‘80s and ‘90s. We were fabulous."
So, why doesn't she think they're all that? "They're not fierce walkers, are you kidding me? Back in my day, there was Pat Cleveland and Iman, who you never wanted to follow on the runway," she explained. "Not like Pat Cleveland who is just a feat, she was like a surfer, surfing down the runway. She was fantastic... She knew how to take a dress or a gown and make it work. You work the fabric, you work the clothes."
Janice added, "These models today don't know how to do that."
The TV personality does, however, have a request for the runways stars of the 2020s.
"At least send me a thank you card for all the money that they're making," she said on air. "You know what, girls, there's always criticism in this industry and you better work."
When David asked if she thinks nepotism is at play, pointing to Bella and Gigi's sisterly bond, Janice nodded.
No matter what anyone else says, the Hadids and the Jenners will always be runway royalty in our book.