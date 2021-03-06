Why Women Everywhere Love Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Fashion Empire

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Double trouble? More like double the style!

It would be hard to argue that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen aren't fashion icons. Not only have their personal styles influenced countless trends over the years, their fashion empire is empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best. Since 2006, their high-fashion brand The Row has become more than a celebrity fashion line, but rather a destination for luxurious, perfectly tailored pieces that are often worn by the rich and famous.

However, Olsen twin-approved clothing doesn't have to break the bank! They have an affordable line at Kohl's named Elizabeth and James. The relaxed lifestyle brand offers the latest trends made with carefully sourced materials and elevated design details. And you can totally tell the pieces are designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley, every collection is so chic!

For a few of our favorite pieces from The Row and the twin's Elizabeth and James collection at Kohl's, scroll below!