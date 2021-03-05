Mandy Patinkin Joins Season 5 of The Good Fight

Mandy Patinkin has nabbed his next big role.
The Criminal Minds actor is set to join season five of CBS' The Good Fight. According to a press release, he will apprise the role of Hal Wackner, who is described as a "layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop."
In other words, Mandy is channeling his inner Judge Judy for this drama series.
How does the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart figure into the equation? Well, they all have to find a way to shut down the operation, which has become an overnight sensation. What's more is his judgements are "are honored by much of the entertained public," according to the release.
Series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers Robert and Michelle King said of Mandy joining the cast, "We are the biggest fans of Mandy's stage, screen, and now YouTube work, so we couldn't be more excited for him to play Wackner."
They added, "We only worry that he'll have less time to do his fantastic work on YouTube."
The Princess Bride actor revived his YouTube channel eight months ago, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. In his videos, which are brief looks into his daily life, Mandy sings, cooks or simply talks about how much he dislikes a chair.
Most recently, Mandy fixed his sink in the video titled "A Dry Dream." Though his plumbing skills came in handy, he advised that viewers contact a licensed professional.
A premiere date has not been announced for season five of The Good Fight, but fans can catch up on past episodes on Paramount+, which was formerly named CBS All Access.