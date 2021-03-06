Save up to 70% Off During Overstock's Semi-Annual Sale

Meghan & HarryKylie JennerWe're On TikTok!KardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

By Emily Spain Mar 06, 2021 12:00 PM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Overstock.com's Semi-Annual Sale is on!

Now through 3/22, Overstock is offering more than a million products on sale with discounts in every department! With an extra 25% off patio furniture and rugs, an extra 20% home decor and kitchen must-haves, there's truly something for everyone and every space.

From velvet couches and chic dining sets to modern TV stands and must-have bedroom furniture, we've rounded up eight deals from Overstock we're adding to our cart! 

Art-Leon Classical Swivel Office Accent Arm Chair with Wood Legs

This stylish accent chair features a 360-degree swiveling base so you can move freely while you're working from home or focusing on school!

$170
$128
Overstock

Safavieh Shay 5-Piece Dining Set

This 5-Piece dining set offers a classic wood construction and warm natural finish that will instantly liven up your dining room. Plus, it's highly-rated!

$1236
$534
Overstock

Brookside Emmie Adjustable Upholstered Headboard

Upgrade your bed with this tufted headboard! Available in six colors, it also features seven different adjustable height options between 34 and 46 inches so you can have it seamlessly blend in with your bed.

$84
$76
Overstock

Carson Carrington Horsens Buffet

This mid-century buffet offers great storage and will make your home look oh so chic!

$167
$150
Overstock

Porch & Den Lincoln Corner Desk

Available in red, dark green, grey, blush pink, mint green or antique blue, this corner desk is a must for those working from home or trying to decorate small spaces.

$135
$115
Overstock

Safavieh Paloma Metal Retro Bed

This stylish bed is a steal! Not only are you saving $440, it will add an extra layer of sophistication to your bedroom.

$770
$300
Overstock

Carson Carrington Esbo 48-inch Corner TV Stand Console

Elevate your room with this TV stand console that will accommodate a flat panel TV up to 55 inches. Plus, it offers ample storage for all the things you would rather keep out of sight.

$238
$186
Overstock

Bobran Modern Velvet 3-Seater Sofa by Christopher Knight Home

Velvet sofas are all the rage right now, so you might as well get this modern sofa while it's on sale!

$658
$560
Overstock

