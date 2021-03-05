Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Fires Back at Body Shamers

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Used to Quarantine Already

Brittany Cartwright has no time for body shamers.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Jax Taylor, took to her Instagram Story on March 4 to share her latest maternity photos—as well as a message for those who are bringing negativity into her social media feed. She wrote, "If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman's body in a negative way, then you my friend can rawt in haillll. Respectfully."

The reality star, who recently announced that she would be leaving the long-running Bravo series, which is currently on hiatus, has spoken out about receiving nasty comments on her pregnancy photos before. In December, she wrote on Instagram, "I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride. I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life."