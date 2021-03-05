Cardi B Deactivates Twitter Amid Backlash Over Doll Release

Watch : Cardi B Gets Starstruck Meeting Celebs: "I Feel Stupid"

Today is a bittersweet reveal for Cardi B.

On March 5, the "W.A.P." rapper took to Instagram to announce the release of her new venture: an original doll modeled after the artist herself.

"BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY!" she wrote alongside a photo of the boxed figurine. "Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much. Visit the website now to reserve your doll. You only have 72 hours – so go!"

The 28-year-old star, who is the mother of 2-year-old Kulture Kiari, later shared why she decided to get into the toy creating business.

"I'm a girl's mom and y'all know how crazy I go with my nieces on Christmas and everything, right?" she began. "And I just be like, ‘Wow.' Now and days, these dolls are not like Barbies. They are way more expensive, they come with way more fashion and they come way more diverse. They come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls. My daughter constantly want me to buy these dolls, she actually has a preference."