How Curve Model Remi Bader Became the Queen of Realistic Clothing Hauls—And TikTok

E!: Are you still in shock you now have celeb followers, like Ashley Graham?

RB: She actually just messaged on TikTok personally, so it's pretty crazy. I do have those moments where it's becoming normal when people reach out to me, but at the same time, I have those moments where it's like, holy s--t. I just look at this person and would never in my life think they would ever acknowledge or know who I am. Meghan Trainor is a really big fan of mine, which is crazy to say. Meghan is also in the whole body positivity movement. She's another one that's been super exciting.

E!: Do you feel pressure to remain confident for your followers even when you aren't feeling your best?

RB: I definitely feel like I owe everyone something in a way and I really feel like my job now is to be there for everyone. I think that's why people love the videos, like me being as authentic as me. But, of course, there are going to be times when I don't feel as good: I'm tired, I just need to give myself time to relax.

Everyone always asks me is "How are you so confident?" and I really like to tell people I'm not as confident as you think. I lost a lot of my confidence in the past few years. I think it's a really big process to gain that confidence back, but I'm in the process with everyone else.