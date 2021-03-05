Drake Dishes on Going to Parent-Teacher Meetings for His Son on New Song "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Watch : Drake Shares Rare Pic of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake is back in the studio and has a lot to say about his parenting duties.

The "In My Feelings" rapper released his Scary Hours 2 EP on March 5, which includes song three new songs. Among the new tracks is a collab with Rick Ross called "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," in which Drake discusses his life with 3-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

"Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man / Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M / School bell rings and I'm out there to get him again," the Grammy winner rapped. "Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed / Regardless of what they husbands do to provide / Askin' if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj."

The rapper also commented on sticking out like a sour thumb when he arrives at his son's French immersion school—where French is taught as a second language. As fans may know, Adonis' mother Sophie Brussaux is French and Drake hails from Canada.