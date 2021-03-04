Meet the Seashell From The Masked Singer Season 5

Watch : Hunter Hayes Reveals the Toughest Part of "The Masked Singer"

The Masked Singer is at it again in season five.

Of course, by "at it," we mean "giving us new fears in the form of elaborate costumes." Earlier this week, we got to meet the Russian Dolls. This time, they're ruining seashells. E! News can exclusively reveal the season five contestant known as The Seashell. She is basically a pile of seashells in the shape of a person, and yes, we will admit she is beautiful. But she is also terrifying.

Something about her small lips, or her one spiral that might be an eye, or the little arrangement of starfish and shells over where her crotch might be is just giving us the idea that we should be scared of this sea goddess. Can she sing? We have no idea, but with the power of the ocean behind her, she can probably do anything she wants.

If nothing else, maybe she sells her seashells by the seashore, and they're probably quite expensive.