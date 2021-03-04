Watch Kevin Jonas' Daughters Imitate the Jonas Brothers in Adorable Video

For Kevin Jonas, happiness begins at home.
The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, Mar. 3 to share a video of his daughters—Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4—doing their best impressions of the Jonas Brothers.
The adorable clip showed the kids sitting on the kitchen counter in their pajamas and speaking into the band's microphone-shaped Billboard Music Award trophies as Kevin, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
"I'm Nick!" Alena said while doing her best impression of her uncles. "I'm Joe!"
Valentina then added, "I'm Kevin!" In fact, there seemed to be a little disagreement over who got to play the part of their dad. "No, I'm Kevin!" the youngest said after her sister also tried to imitate their father.
It looks like their family members got a kick out of the performance, too. Not only did it sound like their mom Danielle Jonas was laughing in the background along with Kevin, but Nick and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, also liked the post. Kevin captioned the post, "Whelp."
All jokes aide, Alena and Valentina have nothing but love for the JoBros. "Oh my gosh, they're so proud of them," Danielle told E! News after the group reunited in 2019. "They'll be by the stage, and they'll be waving to them. And if they don't get a wave, they'll look at me and say, 'Why are they not waving?' I'll say, 'They're looking at a lot of people right now, but they love you.'"
Indeed, you might say they're the stars' biggest fans. "Seeing Kevin on stage again and seeing that smile he always had...he had this smile at home but there's another smile and a, like, attitude when he's up there. And he's truly having the best time of his life. It feels very good to see that," Danielle noted, later adding, "And then for his two daughters to see it, when they really thought they weren't going to. I had things saved, like pictures and videos and stuff like that to show them. But now that they can see it, it just feels so nice and to see that they're so proud of him."