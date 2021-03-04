Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares Pregnancy Details & How She Told Her Husband

Watch : Christine Quinn Shares Exclusive Details About First Pregnancy!

Christine Quinn stopped by Daily Pop on Thursday, March 4 to share exclusive details about her pregnancy.

The Selling Sunset star's rep told E! News back in February that she was expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, and Christine confirmed the exciting news last night.

"I'm going to be a mommy!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump. "My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I'm humbled, awestruck, and inspired. It's already a feeling like no other that I've ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can't wait to experience this next chapter together as a family."

Speaking with E! News' Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Kym Whitley, Christine revealed that she's already at the 27 and a half week mark in her pregnancy.

"It was one of those things that I wanted to wait until I was really ready to announce," she explained.