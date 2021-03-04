Jason Sudeikis Subtly Confirmed His Romance With Keeley Hazell With Golden Globes Easter Egg

Jason Sudeikis did more at the Golden Globes ceremony than just accept his Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for his performance in his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso—he also subtly hinted at his possible romance with Keeley Hazell.
On Feb. 28, the We're the Millers star appeared virtually at the Golden Globes from a living room with a white fireplace. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the same fireplace served as the background for a photo that Keeley—Jason's Ted Lasso co-star who also appeared opposite him in Horrible Bosses 2—posed in front of in a recent Instagram Story.
It was announced in November of last year that Jason had split from his fiancée Olivia Wilde after 10 years together. The former couple are parents to a son and daughter, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.
Olivia is now in a relationship with Harry Styles, who she is directing in her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.
An insider told E! News in January, "Olivia's romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason's heart. She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful."
However, it now seems Jason is also moving on with Keeley. A separate source told E! News last month that the two are "seeing each other" while they film Ted Lasso in London.
"He's enjoying spending time with her, but its casual for now," the insider explained. "They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly. It's been nice for him while he's in London to have someone to spend time with. He's not looking for anything serious."