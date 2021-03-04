Chrishell Stause Declares She's "Off of Men" After Keo Motsepe Breakup

Chrishell Stause is taking some time to focus on herself.
Less than a week after news of her split from Keo Motsepe broke, the Selling Sunset star made it clear she plans on being single for a while. The topic came up after the actress posted a few pictures of herself with a script in her hand for a secret project.
"Such a fun time on set today! Sorry I can't say what I was filming for yet. As much as I love selling homes for @theoppenheimgroup & #sellingsunset it was so nice to go back to my roots of scripted tv!" she wrote on Mar. 2 along with dancing, heart, smiling and prayer hands emojis.
But one follower seemed more focused on Stause's private life than the gig. "That's great you're giving praise to Jesus but we all know your [sic] fornicating with your boyfriend," the social media user wrote, later telling her to "wait till your [sic] married to have sex."
However, Stause didn't waste any time issuing a response. "What kind of holy hell is this??" she replied. "Well, I guess you haven't seen, but I no longer have a bf. So I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men. Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel."
The Days of Our Lives celeb and the Dancing With the Stars pro made their relationship Instagram official in December. Over the next few months, fans watched the pair vacation together and celebrate the holidays with Stause's family.
"I knew from my dance work that I wasn't going to win a mirrorball from the beginning," Stause, who competed on season 29 of the dance competition show, said during an Instagram Live. "To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten."
But at the end of February, reports spread that the two called it quits. In one article, a source told People, "Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it… He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."
However, Stause shared her side of the story in a post shared to Instagram. "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me," she wrote, later adding, "I was also 100% in it as well until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying."
Stause was previously married to Justin Hartley. They tied the knot in 2017, and the This Is Us actor filed for divorce in 2019. They finalized their split earlier this year.