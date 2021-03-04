Chrishell Stause Declares She's "Off of Men" After Keo Motsepe Breakup

Watch : Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Break Up After 2 Months Together

Chrishell Stause is taking some time to focus on herself.

Less than a week after news of her split from Keo Motsepe broke, the Selling Sunset star made it clear she plans on being single for a while. The topic came up after the actress posted a few pictures of herself with a script in her hand for a secret project.

"Such a fun time on set today! Sorry I can't say what I was filming for yet. As much as I love selling homes for @theoppenheimgroup & #sellingsunset it was so nice to go back to my roots of scripted tv!" she wrote on Mar. 2 along with dancing, heart, smiling and prayer hands emojis.

But one follower seemed more focused on Stause's private life than the gig. "That's great you're giving praise to Jesus but we all know your [sic] fornicating with your boyfriend," the social media user wrote, later telling her to "wait till your [sic] married to have sex."

However, Stause didn't waste any time issuing a response. "What kind of holy hell is this??" she replied. "Well, I guess you haven't seen, but I no longer have a bf. So I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men. Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel."