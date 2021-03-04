The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Daryl and Carol Head Off on an Adventure

A Carol-Daryl adventure.
This is teased in an exclusive clip ahead of Sunday, March 7's all-new The Walking Dead. As seen in the new footage below, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is gearing up for a provisions mission. However, his motorcycle is giving him problems, giving Carol (Melissa McBride) enough time to catch up to him.
"Did I ever tell you about the pedal sewing machine my grandmother had? She made all my clothes," Carol notes as Daryl tries to kickstart his motorcycle. "Whenever she got tired, she'd have me help. Said it was 'cause I had a really special, strong right foot."
Refusing to accept help, Daryl informs Carol that he's "got it." While still struggling to start the bike, Daryl reveals his mission. "There's a fallen tree about a hundred yards out," he says. "We could use the scraps to maybe patch out the wall."
As Carol reveals that she's done with her tasks for the day, it's clear that she wants to join Daryl on his adventure. She hints, "Jerry's spearheading the rest. You know, he's taking charge a lot more lately. I like it."
Realizing what Carol is suggesting, Daryl calls out his longtime friend for following him. Carol retorts, "Nobody's following anybody, Daryl."
"But you want to come, right?" he asks point blank.
At this point, Carol admits her intention: "I want to hunt whatever is still left out there to hunt, yeah, and you need a good spotter."
When Daryl is able to finally start the motorcycle, Carol refuses to be left behind as she climbs onto the bike without invitation. He scoffs, "I didn't say you could come."
Yet, after a simple "scoot" from Carol, Daryl caves in. "Why don't you scoot back? I'm the one steering," he states as Carol settles in. "Ready?"
As the pair take off on their outing, Daryl quips, "Do me a favor and not talk the whole time we're out here."
This inspires a playful banter between the two—and we couldn't love it more.
We have a feeling this will be an important episode for Carol and Daryl. In fact, the new synopsis teases, "Daryl and Carol find an old cabin that takes Daryl back to his years away from the group after Rick disappeared. He relives the painful memory of meeting a reticent survivor and the toxic events that amplified his relationship with Dog."
Not to mention, this clip reminds us why we love Daryl and Carol as a pair and why we're stoked for their upcoming spinoff.
For a taste of what's to come, check out the exclusive clip above.
Catch the new episode of The Walking Dead on Sunday, March 7 at 9:00 p.m. on AMC or it's available to stream early on AMC+.