Watch First Teaser of Chris Harrison's Good Morning America Interview: "I'm an Imperfect Man"

In the words of Hannah Montana, nobody's perfect—and that includes Chris Harrison too.

On Wednesday, March 3, Good Morning America released a preview of Michael Strahan's upcoming interview with the Bachelor host, who recently announced he was temporarily stepping away from the franchise to focus on educating himself.

As expected, Strahan questions Harrison about his willingness to defend contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was previously revealed to have participated in a 2018 antebellum plantation themed fraternity event. But rather than defend his actions, Harrison admits "it was a mistake" right out the gate.

"I made a mistake," he continues. "I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that."

In the clip, Harrison appears to echo the same sentiments made in his statement announcing his sabbatical. On Saturday, Feb. 13, the host wrote on Instagram, "My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke."