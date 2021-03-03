Only Kim Kardashian's Pet Bearded Dragon Would Have a Custom Skims Wardrobe

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Hairdresser Trolls Her For Falling Asleep

Kim Kardashian is making sure everyone in her household looks fierce and fashionable, including her pets.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on March 3 to share her family's newest addition—a bearded dragon named Speed.

"I really wasn't planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me," the reality TV personality admitted. "Speed was really my BFF Allison [Statter]'s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it's been months!"

And in true Kim fashion, she made sure her pet reptile was dressed to the nines. Of course, she enlisted the help of her 7-year-old daughter North West.

"Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what's up!)," the 40-year-old mogul shared. "North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it's kinda cute!"