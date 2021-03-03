Hedley & Bennett Founder Ellen Bennett Wants You To Dream First & Worry About Details Later

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With International Women's Day right around the corner, we're thinking about all the incredible women who are making a difference. One woman that comes to mind is Ellen Bennett, founder of Hedley & Bennett. When she was 24-years-old, she ran with the idea to create stylish aprons that replaced the drab ones she wore as a line cook. And now she has a multi-million-dollar company and a new book, Dream First, Details Later: How to Quit Overthinking & Make It Happen!, coming out in late April.

When the pandemic began last year, Ellen went from making aprons and kitchen essentials to producing masks overnight.

"We pivoted within 24 hours the day of the shutdown. I've done a lot of wild things in my journey as an entrepreneur and that was by far the wildest," Ellen revealed to E! News. "And it was, it was before everyone else that did a pivot to that face mask, so it was really out there to make that move. And we teamed up with a doctor for a month and a half there and we were kind of our own version of the CDC. It went fully viral on Instagram because of the buy one, donate one model that we created with the masks. And you know we've been able to donate over half a million masks to date. Brooke Williamson, who won Top Chef, was delivering the masks directly to the doctors. Like it was a beautiful, wild, and terrifying time where everybody rallied, and everyone did their part in a way that I've never experienced anything like it."