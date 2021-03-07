These NBA Romances Will Have You Ready to Shoot Your Shot at Love

Watch : 5 Things to Know About the NBA Bubble

You know how pretty much everything that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union do makes you want to squeal and immediately figure out how you can become friends with them?

Turns out the NBA is filled with couples like that. There's Nina and Russell Westbrook, who coped with their weeks-long separation during last summer's NBA season by having regular meals via FaceTime. Their kids Noah, 3, Skye and Jordan, both 2, "like to feed him breakfast through the phone and all of this stuff," Nina told E! News at the time. "It's so weird but it's what our life has been."

And there's Elle and Meyers Leonard whose must-follow social media feeds show them, say, turning the counter of their Miami home and a few rolls of Christmas wrapping paper into a drum set (while dressed as elves, naturally) or creating their own Full House opening montage to celebrate the staff at their LEVEL Foods company.