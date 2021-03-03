The Special Story Behind Bryce Dallas Howard's Golden Globes Dress

And the award for chic sustainable fashion goes to…

Bryce Dallas Howard took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to break down her look at the 2021 Golden Globes. Instead of purchasing a brand-new gown, the 40-year-old actress decided to recycle a dazzling secondhand dress she bought on TheRealReal, an online marketplace for resale luxury goods.

"As many of you know, I love the sustainability of consignment fashion and often find secondhand pieces for press," she wrote in her post. "When I found out I was presenting at the #GoldenGlobes, I immediately went back to my tried and true friend, @therealreal!"

The fabulous find was a silver sequined Temperley London dress that featured a red ombré effect at the bottom, which the Jurassic World star noted "matches my hair!" Howard accessorized her ensemble with a pair of magenta Alexander McQueen pumps that she wore on a press tour a few years ago. And when it came to her glam, she decided to do her own hair and makeup—with some virtual direction from hairstylist Jason Low and makeup artist Vivian Baker.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, Feb. 28. Howard announced the winner of the Best Director category and presented the honor to Chloé Zhao for Nomadland.