Regina King Reacts to Her Dog Stealing the Spotlight at the 2021 Golden Globes

Regina King weighed in on her dog Cornbread’s breakout moment during the virtual Golden Globe Awards. Keep scrolling for her reaction.

Watch: Regina King "Feels a True Shift" for Female Filmmakers

A new star was born at the 2021 Golden Globes.

During her March 2 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Regina King weighed in on her dog's spotlight-stealing moments before the 2021 Golden Globes.

As viewers will recall, her canine Cornbread was sitting on a bed behind her while the first-time Best Director nominee was doing virtual interviews before the award ceremony. While Regina was dressed to the nines in a black and white Louis Vuitton gown, it was hard for viewers not to notice Cornbread, too. 

"Cornbread is 15 years old," Regina told host Seth Meyers. "He deserves all the attention, to just be hanging in there and representing for the senior dogs."

The One Night in Miami director also reflected on her experience hosting SNL on Feb. 13 and the magic that goes into making it all happen.

"Just all praises to the writers and the actors and just the entire production team," she told Seth. "I was just blown away. I feel like I can never, ever, ever, ever, ever in my life say anything about something that may not be funny to me on SNL because what they do to bring that show to us every week is nothing short of a miracle."

photos
Regina King Through the Years

Seth, who has worked on SNL in the past, agreed from personal experience. "I think, like everybody, the show—we feel like it belongs to us and you're critical of it. You love it and then there are other times you don't," he said. "Then you show up and you try to do that job and you think, 'Oh okay, okay, I'll shut up now.'"

Regina agreed, quipping, "Shut all the way up!"

For more celebrity pets fans couldn't stop talking about during the 2021 Golden Globes, just keep scrolling!

E!
Regina King's Dog Naps While She Models Her Golden Globes Gown

While fans couldn't get enough of King's Louis Vuitton dress and Forevermark jewelry, her dog, Cornbread, seemed more interested in catching some z's.

NBC
Jodie Foster Celebrates Golden Globe Win With Wife Alexandra Hedison and Pup Ziggy

After taking home the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture trophy for her work in The Mauritanian, Foster shared a kiss with her wife Alexandra Hedison and some cuddles with her dog Ziggy. She also made sure to give Aaron Rodgers a shout-out after the Green Bay Packers quarterback gave her one during his MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors.

NBC
Sarah Paulson Holds Up Her Cute Canine

While waiting for the winner to be announced in the Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama) category, Paulson held up her sweet dog Winnie. Although, this wasn't the first time fans had met the furry friend. In fact, the Ratched star has shared several photos of Winnie on Instagram.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Emma Corrin Introduces Her Fabulous Feline

Soon, Paulson was encouraging The Crown celeb to get in on the fun. So, Corrin, who ended up taking home the Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama) prize, picked up her cat for a quick cameo. She also has a dog named Spencer!

Twitter
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dog Steals His Spot on the Couch

It looks like the Hamilton star found his "seat filler at the Golden Globes."

Instagram
Dan Levy Receives Some Love From His Puppy Pal

While Schitt's Creek didn't sweep the TV categories like it did at the Emmys, Levy still had plenty of reasons to smile. Not only did his co-star Catherine O'Hara win Best Actress in a Television Series (Comedy), but the show was named Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). He also had this sweet dog for support. As Levy put it, "He's always there when it counts."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

