Tom Felton Shares Behind-the-Scenes Harry Potter Secrets While Watching Film for the First Time

Somehow, there's a person out there who's never seen the first Harry Potter film, and even more surprisingly, that person starred in the actual film.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the beloved film franchise, viewed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the first time as part of a live watch party that streamed via Peacock's TikTok account on Tuesday, March 2.

The 33-year-old actor started off the lively event by explaining he wishes he and his co-stars would reunite more often, and he described himself as the "middleman" of the group. He pointed out they are all hoping to get together to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Oscar-nominated movie's November 2001 theatrical release.

"Part of the reason why I want to do this is because I miss them all," Tom shared. He added that he has fond memories of Draco, calling him "a very fun character to play."

The English performer shared plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets, including that he originally auditioned for the lead role. Obviously, the part ultimately went to Daniel Radcliffe, but Tom said he was thrilled to portray Draco.