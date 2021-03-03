All the Details on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians Drive-In Screening Event

Watch : "KUWTK" Final Season Begins This March on E!

One last hurrah, Dolls!

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on March 18, but as it turns out, select fans won't have to wait that long to reunite with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick and the rest of the famous family.

Why? E! is celebrating the end of an era with a premiere drive-in screening of KUWTK at The Rose Bowl in L.A. on Saturday, March 13.

Fans of the show will attend the special preview event, set to feature a screening of the season 20 premiere episode, a never-before-seen sneak peek of the upcoming final season and additional features such as drive-up photo booths, snack kits for all attendees and local food trucks.

Doors will open to cars at 6:30, and the screening starts at 8:00 p.m. on the dot.

If you're interested, all you have to do is enter to attend here.