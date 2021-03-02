Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcomed Baby No. 6 With the Help of a Surrogate

Watch : Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin surprised their fans earlier this week when they announced their baby news.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, took to Instagram on March 1 to reveal they quietly welcomed their sixth child, a baby girl named Lucia.

One day later, a source has confirmed to E! News that their newborn "arrived via surrogate."

At this time, the yoga instructor and 30 Rock actor haven't shared any other details about their little one. However, Alec recently spoke out and defended his wife after reading negative comments on his Instagram.

"Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago," one user replied, to which the 62-year-old actor responded, "you should shut the f--k up and mind your own business."

While some brought up the controversy surrounding Hilaria's heritage, others commented, "Wish I knew why are people so mean."