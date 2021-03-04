How to Watch the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards On TV and Online

Watch : Taye Diggs Excited to Host 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Lights, camera, action!

Awards season has officially kicked off and the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards is only days away. The annual event recognizes the best and brightest in both film and television. In fact, it's historically the most accurate indication of who might win an Oscar.

So before you get your popcorn and drinks ready, E! News is breaking down all of the delicious details ahead of the star-studded event. We've rounded up everything from how to tune in to how this year's ceremony will look slightly different. Plus, we have the full list of presenters, below.

Here's everything we know about the fanciful affair:

Who is hosting the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards?

Taye Diggs will take center stage once more and host the award show for his third consecutive time. He first emceed in 2019, telling E! News at the time, "I am truly honored and ridiculously excited."