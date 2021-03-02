Even Keith Morrison Is Shocked By the Lori Vallow Podcast Revelations

When it comes to true crime, it's no exaggeration to say Keith Morrison has seen it all.

For nearly 30 years, the Dateline correspondent has investigated events as tragic as the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, as chilling as the Robert Durst murder trial and as head-scratching as the tale of convicted killer Pam Hupp.

And yet, Keith tells E! News he's shocked by the events that have unfolded since siblings Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Vallow, 17, went missing in September 2019, as detailed in the NBC Dateline podcast Mommy Doomsday.

"Shock has become a big word in my vocabulary," he explains. "I mean, people are capable of doing the most horrific things that don't make any sense. And you don't understand why and what makes people think and behave the way they do."

Even so, Keith says he and the Dateline team knew something was afoul when police showed up at the home of Lori Vallow on Nov. 26, 2019 with questions regarding the whereabouts of her two kids. Keith recalls, "From the moment we first heard about it, it was pretty clear from the start that something very bad had happened to these children."