10 Streetwear Pieces You Need From Becky G's PrettyLittleThing Collab

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Becky G might be having the best day ever!

Not only is it her 24th birthday today, but she just released the coolest collab with PrettyLittleThing! The affordable collection features thirty unique looks, available in sizes 0-26, that will make you feel sporty, chic and confident at the same time.

"My biggest source of inspiration is the fashion in LA and the clothing I grew up seeing my mom wear," Becky exclusively told us. "There's also that a bit of comfort and street style, mixed with a little spice that is true to how I dress when I am not on stage and is a reflection of my Cali girl roots!"

Whether you're looking for a cute brunch fit or a flirty date night look or an outfit to make you feel cute around the house, Becky's collection has it all!