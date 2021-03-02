Superman & Lois Scores a Season 2 on The CW After Just One Episode

Watch : Tyler Hoechlin Becomes Superman for "Supergirl"

Well that was fast!

After just one supersized episode, The CW has handed out a second season renewal to Superman & Lois. The premiere got such good ratings that apparently, the network didn't need to see anything else.

Thanks to Tyler Hoechlin's Superman and Bitsie Tulloch's Lois Lane, The CW had its most watched night of primetime in more than two years, and the series had the best day one streaming debut ever for a new show on the network. In other words, a renewal was a no brainer, especially considering that nearly every other show on the network had already been picked up for more seasons, including Walker, which was the other new series to debut this spring.

Mark Pedowitz, CW Chairman and CEO, released a gushing statement about the series' successful premiere.

"The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment," he said. "We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season."