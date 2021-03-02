Serena WilliamsHilaria BaldwinKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Superman & Lois Scores a Season 2 on The CW After Just One Episode

Superman & Lois, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, has already been renewed ahead of its second episode.

Well that was fast! 

After just one supersized episode, The CW has handed out a second season renewal to Superman & Lois. The premiere got such good ratings that apparently, the network didn't need to see anything else. 

Thanks to Tyler Hoechlin's Superman and Bitsie Tulloch's Lois Lane, The CW had its most watched night of primetime in more than two years, and the series had the best day one streaming debut ever for a new show on the network. In other words, a renewal was a no brainer, especially considering that nearly every other show on the network had already been picked up for more seasons, including Walker, which was the other new series to debut this spring. 

Mark Pedowitz, CW Chairman and CEO, released a gushing statement about the series' successful premiere.

"The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment," he said. "We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season."

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Superman & Lois stars Hoechlin and Tulloch as Clark and Lois, a couple of parents who lose their jobs in journalism and end up moving back to the Kent family farm when Clark's mother dies. In the pilot episode, their two twin boys learned that their father is Superman and began showing evidence of super powers. The second episode airs Tuesday at 9 p.m., after the season seven premiere of The Flash

All American, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Roswell, New Mexico also scored early renewals this season. 

You can keep up with all the renewed and canceled shows below!

The CW
Rnewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

After just one very highly rated premiere episode, The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a season two. 

TVLand
Ending: Younger (TVLand/Paramount+)

Younger is moving to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season, which will consist of 12 episodes. 

Netflix
Renewed: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season.

CBS
Ending: Mom (CBS)

Mom will end after season eight, with its series finale airing on May 6 on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

CBS has renewed the Chuck Lorre comedy for a third season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

CBS has given an early renewal for season four of The Neighborhood

NBC
Ending: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which will premiere during the 2021/2022 TV season.

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: In the Dark (The CW)

We won't keep you In the Dark with this TV news! The CW hit will return for season four.

CW
Renewed: Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty will have a fifth season as The CW renewed the dramatic series in February 2020.

The CW
Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico will come in the 2021-2022 season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American has been greenlit for season four on The CW.

CW
Renewed: Charmed (The CW)

Charmed will return for season four in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

Season eight of The Flash has been confirmed.

The CW
Renewed: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

We can't wait to see what's next for our favorite superheroes when DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season seven.

The CW
Renewed: Legacies (The CW)

Legacies, the third show from The Vampire Diaries franchise, will return with a fourth season.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew will be back with new episodes in season three.

Hulu
Ending: Shrill (Hulu)

Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, will return for a third and final season in 2021. 

Freeform
Renewed and Ending: The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Bold Type will be back for a fifth and final season in 2021. 

Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Love Island (CBS)

After a much-improved second season, CBS has renewed its version of Love Island for a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle (the dating show with the robot who tells people not to have sex) for not just one but two more seasons. 

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist, which is currently in its eighth season, has been renewed for season nine on NBC.

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for a season two, with a focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Production begins in spring 2021. 

truTV
Canceled: At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

TruTV has canceled At Home With Amy Sedaris after three seasons, just in time for season three to head to HBO Max.

Chris Haston/Peacock
Renewed: Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

NBCU's streaming service Peacock has renewed the reimagined Saved By the Bell series featuring O.G. stars and a crop of young new talent for a second season.

TNT
Renewed and Ending: Animal Kingdom (TNT)

TNT has renewed the drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season, ahead of season five's summer 2021 debut. 

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Renewed: Queen Sugar (OWN)

A month before its fifth season will even premiere, Ava DuVernay's Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

