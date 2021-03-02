iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Quit Acting and Says She's "Embarrassed" by Her Roles

E!

"I wrote this one-woman show, and I performed that, and I really did not want to because of the nerves, because of feeling like I don't want to f--king act anymore, 'I'm done,'" she recalled. "So I did it just for that show, but I think that one-woman show would be the most of it."

Jennette later went into detail about the embarrassment she felt about the type of projects in which she was involved.

"My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," she said. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing. And I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them."

She also recounted a painful moment from age 10 when her mom was giving Jennette's agent a hard time after the child didn't book a role in the 2005 film Because of Winn-Dixie that ended up starring AnnaSohpia Robb.

"My agent, I literally hear her on speaker phone go, 'They want an ethereal beauty. Jennette is not an ethereal beauty. She is homely. She reads homely,'" the star said. "And I was like, OK, guess I read homely."

As for whether she could ever imagine returning to acting, Jennette said it may depend on getting an opportunity to collaborate with a director she "really admired." She continued, "I feel like I have a point of view, and I have a vision. We'll see where things are in a few years."