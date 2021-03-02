How Gigi Hadid Kept Baby Khai Close to Her During Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Gigi Hadid Actually Revealed Baby Khai's Name Months Ago

Gigi Hadid is wearing her heart on her sleeve—or rather, on her neck.

As Milan Fashion Week came to a close on Monday, March 1, the supermodel was photographed looking effortlessly chic while out and about in the city. In fact, the 25-year-old star's outfit made quite the style statement as she donned a necklace that paid tribute to her 5-month-old daughter, Khai.

Gigi rocked a diamond-adorned necklace that spelled out her baby girl's moniker. What's more? She added an extra layer of protection to her dazzling jewelry piece by adding a gold chain necklace that had an evil eye charm.

The California native's accessories were the center of attention as the rest of her ensemble was more low-key. She donned a black button-down cardigan that she layered with a charcoal-colored striped blazer. Completing her casual look, she rocked two-tone denim jeans, a multicolored beanie and a bright orange clutch.

Gigi's fashionable homage to Khai comes just over a month after she subtlely shared her little one's name with the world.