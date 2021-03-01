Attorney Calls for T.I. and Tiny to Be Investigated Over Abuse Allegations

Tyrone A. Blackburn of T.A. Blackburn Law is calling for T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris to be investigated. The attorney made the announcement during a press conference on Monday, March 1.
"Criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country," Blackburn said. "This matter is ongoing and I suspect will evolve with the passage of time as more persons of interest come forward."
After hearing "one harrowing recollection after the next," Blackburn made the referral to the authorities, noting the situation "requires an impartial actor."
"We are here now to raise awareness," he continued, "and it is the responsibility of the authorities to do their own investigation and to prosecute as needed."
During the press conference, Blackburn detailed accusations from six anonymous women regarding alleged incidents spanning from 2005 to 2018. Among these accusations against T.I., Tiny and their associates were allegations of drugging and sexual assault, including rape.
Blackburn said he sent letters summarizing individuals' claims to prosecutors' offices in California and Georgia—the states where the alleged incidents are said to have taken place. According to letters sent from Blackburn to the Attorney Generals of California and Georgia and obtained by E! News, Blackburn represents 11 individuals, 10 women and one man, who have made accusations against T.I. and Tiny.
As it stands, prosecutors have not commented on the letter.
"In all, within the past two weeks, we have been contracted by phone by over 30 women with allegations that T&T, accompanied and aided by several individuals in their employ, have kidnapped them, drugged them, raped them and terrorized them with threats of death or physical bodily harm," the letter read.
It later notes "these women are unaware of each other and, without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment."
T.I. and Tiny's attorney, Steve Sadow, denied the accusations in a statement to E! News.
"Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations," the statement read. "We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."
Back in January, the couple denied allegations brought forth by one of the 11 individuals Sabrina Peterson, who claimed T.I. put a gun to her head. During the press conference, Blackburn said Peterson "opened up the door" for the women and "gave them courage to come forward." He also said "these women have never put forth a request for money" and that T.I. and Tiny's legal team seemed "very very interested in killing this story and killing these claims." However, Sadow denied this allegation.
"I understand that at a virtual press conference today, attorney Blackburn claimed the Harrises reached out to him through me to supposedly make a deal. That is patently false," he told Variety. "I reached out to see if he would share any information since his name was posted on Instagram as the attorney for Sabrina Peterson. Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence of his groundless claims. The Harrises repeat that they are confident if a thorough and fair investigation is conducted, no charges will be brought."
On March 1, T.A. Blackburn Law also confirmed to E! News that it filed a defamation lawsuit against T.I., Tiny and Shekinah J. Anderson, the latter of whom appeared on the couple's reality TV shows including TI & Tiny's Family Hustle.
"Defamation, slander and libel all carry legal action which Ivie McNeill, Wyatt, Purcell & Diggs together with T.A. Blackburn Law intend to litigate to the fullest extent on behalf of our client, Ms. Peterson," a statement read. "A person's choice of words, especially, words from public figures with millions of followers on social media, causes and has caused Ms. Peterson to suffer internal scars. These salacious words may not have caused physical harm but they did destroy Ms. Peterson's soul, reputation and causes irreparable harm to her business and her brand. TI, Tiny nor Ms. Jones can unring that bell."
Sadow reacted to the lawsuit in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Ms. Peterson is the definition of ‘libel proof,'" he said. "She has a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violence. Nothing our clients may have said about her is defamatory. Ultimately, not only will Peterson's meritless lawsuit be dismissed, but also she will be responsible for paying the legal fees the Harrises will be forced to incur in connection with it."