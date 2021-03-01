Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled by Hairdresser After Falling Asleep in a Hilarious Place

Kim Kardashian is one busy woman.
So it's not really a surprise that she may have dozed off during a recent beauty appointment. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hairdresser Chris Appleton hilariously trolled her by posting a funny photo of the E! star asleep in his glam chair during a recent touch-up.
The image, which was posted on Monday, Mar. 1, shows Kim dead asleep with her eyes closed and mouth open as Appleton on his team tend to her long brunette locks with a curling tool. The celeb stylist flashes a piece sign as Kim enjoys her nap covered in a black smock.
"I love u Kim," Appleton captioned the IG photo.
The SKIMS founder quickly commented with lots of laughing emojis and the response, "I f--king hate you!!! LOL You exhausted me!"
Hey, between KUWTK, four kids and multiple business, who can blame Kim for sneaking in some sleep here and there?
Kim's fans and famous friends were wildly entertained by Appleton's trolling and took to the comments to share their thoughts.
"Sleeping Beauty," Paris Hilton wrote.
Kardashian family friend and makeup artist shared, "How I feel rn," while makeup artist Mary Phillips wrote, "She's even perfect sleeping with her mouth open."
Keep the hilarious behind-the-scenes pics coming, Chris!
