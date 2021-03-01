These Pet Cameos at the 2021 Golden Globes Are Pure Purrfection

The 2021 Golden Globes featured a few unexpected (but absolutely adorable) guests on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, nominees attended the event virtually from their homes. As a result, some stars—like Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Daniels and Bill Murray—ditched the formal attire and opted for a more casual look. Other celebrities—like Jason Bateman, Mark Ruffalo and Nicole Kidman—made the event a family affair and had their kids make a few adorable cameos.
But that's not all. Other A-listers decided to have their pets join in on the fun. Emma Corrin, for instance, introduced viewers to her cute cat, and Sarah Paulson held up her precious pup. Similarly, Jodie Foster accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture with her darling dog in her lap, and Regina King modeled her Golden Globes gown as her charming canine snoozed in the background.
To see more four-legged friends who made their Golden Globes debut, scroll on.