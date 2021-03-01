Jamie Lee Curtis Weighs In on Her Stunning Golden Globes Look That Twitter Can't Stop Talking About

Jamie Lee Curtis caught everyone's attention with her gorgeous outfit at the 2021 Golden Globes.
The 62-year-old actress appeared on-stage at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28, when she presented the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.
Curtis seemed to be thoroughly loving life as she delighted in presenting the prize to The Mauritanian star Jodie Foster, who the True Lies star referred to as her "best friend."
Clearly, whatever Curtis is doing is working for her, as she was trending on social media following the awards ceremony, with many users reflecting on how stunning she looked in her plunging yellow gown.
One fan wrote, "Jamie Lee Curtis in my favorite look of all time."
Another individual tweeted, "Walking into this week Jamie Lee Curtis level confidence."
A third Twitter user posted, "As I lay me down to sleep, I pray I age as well as Jamie Lee Curtis. Amen."
After enjoying her moment, the Halloween star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on the red carpet.
"What a thrill to salute front line workers and a talented group of actresses AND call out my friend, Jodie Foster as the WINNER for Best Supporting Actress for her work in @themauritanian @goldenglobes," Curtis captioned it.
She also self-deprecatingly thanked her glam squad by adding, "It takes a village to prepare me for public consumption." She then tagged a number of the people on her team.
Plenty of famous pals reacted to the post, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, who commented, "Beautiful!"
