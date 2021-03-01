Find Out the Sweet Story Behind Jason Sudeikis' Tie-Dye Hoodie at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Suffered From Imposter Syndrome on "SNL"

Jason Sudeikis is nothing if not a supportive big brother.

The actor won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Golden Globes for his lead role on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, accepting the award with humility. In fact, he said that he has only been able to succeed in his role because of the stars he works with.

"In my humble opinion the best actor is the person you are acting with. So I want to give a shoutout to everyone that I get a chance to act with on the show because they are incredible," he explained. "Do they make me the best? No, but I know for a fact that they make me better. Better than I am. Better than I thought I could be. Better than, you know, than anything I could do."

That being said, more people are taking about his award show appearance than his acceptance speech.

The actor, who is currently filming season two of the series, appeared virtually from London, wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt that reads, "forward."