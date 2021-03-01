Sarah Paulson's Prada Cast Wins the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Accessory

To quote the one and only Tim Gunn: Make it work!

Sarah Paulson did exactly that after an injury sidelined her 2021 Golden Globes style statement on Sunday, Feb. 28. Instead of letting a drab cast rain on her parade, the A-lister enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Karla Welch to incorporate it into her ensemble. The results? Function and fashion.

"When you're Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress," Karla aptly shared on Instagram.

The Golden Globe nominee's satin, off-the-shoulder gown is perfectly sophisticated, but the lilac cast provided a fun pop of color. Not to mention Sarah's matching purple eyeshadow. Like we always say, Best Dressed contenders like Sarah always pay attention to the details!

It's not yet known what exactly caused the actress' injury, but just hours before the Globes kicked off she shared a photo icing her arm and wrote "So this happened."