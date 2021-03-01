The Crown's Josh O'Connor Tears Up After Winning First Golden Globe

"Hello everyone! Wow, that is quite a surprise!"
Sure, some stars act as though they can't believe it when their name is read at an awards show. But you could tell that The Crown's Josh O'Connor was truly and undoubtedly surprised when he was announced as the winner of the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night.
While the shock wore off, the emotion remained as the English actor went on to say "thank you to everyone who makes The Crown what it is. I've had the time of my life making this show."
O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in seasons three and four of the Netflix hit, gave a special shoutout to his co-stars, saying, "To our incredible cast, every day working with you was a masterclass."
Earlier in the night, O'Connor got a special shoutout from his co-star Emma Corin after she took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama for her turn as the late Princess Diana.
"Thank you to my prince charming Josh, I couldn't have done this without you, " she gushed. "Thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy."
And O'Connor repaid the favor in his speech, saying, "To Emma Corin, Best Actress winner, you're extraordinary, talented, funny and a brilliant player of rock paper scissors. I love you to bits."
Swoon!
Before the Golden Globes officially kicked off, O'Connor revealed to E!'s Karamo on Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes that he nearly passed on the chance to play the real-life royal.
"It's kind of embarrassing, really," O'Connor admitted. "I think I was working another job and I got a phone call saying, 'Would I want to come in and read for Charles?' I mean, it was a terrible mistake!
"Partly, I hadn't seen the show and then I watched the show and realized it's incredible and what Claire [Foy] and Matt [Smith] did in the first two series was magic," he continued. "I don't know where I'd been, I don't know how I missed this magical show. And then I fell in love with the show, so I met with the guys and they convinced me and just said, 'This is a great part.' And they told me the story and the journey we were going to go on and it was just a no-brainer."