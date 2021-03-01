Nicole Kidman Enjoys Rare Family Moment With Keith Urban and Daughters at 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Nicole Kidman Reflects on Marriage to Tom Cruise

Golden Globes viewers got a rare look at Nicole Kidman with husband Keith Urban and their two young daughters.

During co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's opening monologue at the start of the annual awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28, they joked around about a few of the nominees, including Nicole, who is up for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for her role as Grace Fraser in HBO's The Undoing.

"The Undoing was a sexy and dramatic mystery where Nicole Kidman's coat is suspected of murdering her wig," Amy quipped.

During the joke, the camera showed Nicole and Keith on the couch with daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 12, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 10. Nicole did react much to the remark but seemed a bit bemused by it.

Nicole and Keith are known for keeping their young Nashville, Tenn.-based daughters out of the public eye. During an interview with ITV's daytime talk show Loose Women in October 2020, she explained why the couple doesn't allow the girls to have their own social media accounts.