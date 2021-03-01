The Golden Globes Just Suffered a Very Relatable Zoom Malfunction

We've all been there this past year. Sort of.

You're in an important meeting on Zoom and it's your turn to talk, so you start talking, only to eventually realize no one can hear you because you were still on mute. That's exactly what just happened to Daniel Kaluuya, except it was the Golden Globes, it was live, it was on national television, and he had just won a major award. Very relatable, but also extremely not relatable.

Kaluuya was supposed to give a speech accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, but his feed was muted and he didn't realize it. He spoke for several seconds before the show cut back to presenter Laura Dern on stage.

She apologized for the technical difficulty and congratulated Kaluuya on his win, but the malfunction was quickly fixed.

"You did me dirty! You did me dirty!" Kaluuya joked once his feed was back on, before proceeding to give a pretty excellent speech, especially considering the virtual circumstances.