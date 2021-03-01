Kate Hudson's Golden Globes Watch Party Is a Family Affair You'll Want an Invite to

Win or lose, Kate Hudson is making sure this is a night to remember.
Before the 2021 Golden Globes kicked off on Sunday, Feb. 28, the Music actress gave fans a preview into her special celebration.
While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, Kate revealed she is watching the ceremony outside with her extended crew.
"This is my living room and I've got my whole family outside and we're celebrating," Kate exclusively shared with E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "It's been a long time. It's fun. There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies and you get in the car and everybody's waving and then you get to the carpet. It's sort of an adrenaline and I do feel like because I've got a big family, my mom and my dad are here and my kids are here, we're trying to really kind of bring a celebratory feeling to it and it's fun. I think we should do this more often."
For her night in, Kate sported a dress from Louis Vuitton. She completed her look with BVLGARI jewelry.
"I did a little snake situation on my ear and, you know, it was really fun actually," she shared when showcasing her earrings. "I realize I haven't done this in a year and a half almost so it was fun for all of us."
During tonight's virtual award show, Kate could win the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy thanks to her role in Music. While the film earned multiple nominations, it also has sparked a conversation of having a neurotypical actress portray a character with autism.
While speaking with E! News, Kate addressed the important dialogue spreading through Hollywood and beyond.
"I said on Jimmy Kimmel, when anybody feels left out, it's a terrible feeling," she explained. "The goal is to be as inclusive of a community as possible. That's what we do. We tell stories about everything and everyone so if people are talking about it, then we need to be listening to it."
Kate continued, "And in that specific situation, I think it's really important that we tell these stories so that we get the right experts and the right people in the room to be able to know exactly how we can do that and make people feel good and included."