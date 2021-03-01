Regina King Feels Like a "Bottle of Fine Champagne" in 2021 Golden Globes Gown

Watch : Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Forecast: Regina King & More

Regina King is looking bubbly at tonight's award show—in every sense of the word.

For the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, the Watchmen actress sparkled in her silver metallic Louis Vuitton dress with Forevermark jewels. The gown included black cutouts, a standout sweetheart neckline and asymmetrical sleeves with one off-the-shoulder.

Her stylists, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, exclusively told E! News that they were blown away by her gown because of everything from "the neckline to the fit to the structure," as Micah put it.

Wayman revealed Regina's initial reaction when they all chose the dress, sharing, "She was like, 'It made me feel like a bottle of fine champagne.' And we were like, ‘You're right.'"

He said Louis Vuitton spent more than 350 hours crafting her Golden Globes dress for the special occasion.

Regina is nominated tonight for Best Director of a Motion Picture for One Night in Miami, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.