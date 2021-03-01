January Jones Stuns in the Iconic Red Dress She Wore to the Golden Globes 10 Years Ago

Watch : Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Forecast: Regina King & More

All that glitters is gold.

The 2021 Golden Globes are officially in full swing! Of course, the star-studded ceremony wouldn't be complete without a little razzle-dazzle—and that's exactly what celebrities are serving on Sunday, Feb. 28.

While the annual ceremony looks slightly different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there's a shortage of fabulous and fierce fashion. It's quite the opposite, actually. Because let's face it, with pajamas and sweats becoming the go-to uniform, our favorite stars have an excuse to get dolled up for the special occasion.

From wildly colorful designs to look-at-me accessories, the awards show is proving to be chock full of head-turning style. And there's one fashion moment that's making us ooh and aah: January Jones' fiery red gown by Versace.

And if her daring design looks familiar, it's because the Mad Men actress actually wore this red-hot number a decade ago.