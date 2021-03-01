Watch Explosive Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey Tell-All

"Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

Oprah Winfrey posed that exact question to Meghan Markle in the bombshell first look at her upcoming interview alongside Prince Harry, the couple's first major interview since stepping down as senior members of the British royal family in 2019.

Oprah, who has forged a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they moved to California, promised viewers there's "no subject that's off limits," even going as far to speculate that Meghan's experience was "almost unsurvivable."

"You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah told the couple.

Despite the turmoil they endured, it's clear Prince Harry and Meghan have no regrets about leaving the U.K. for a fresh start.

"I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," Harry explained. "Because, I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."