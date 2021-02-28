Laverne Cox Just Proved She Is Bridgerton's Biggest Fan at the Golden Globes

Watch : Laverne Cox Shows Off Stunning Red Dress at 2021 Golden Globes

Like the rest of the world, Laverne Cox is a big Bridgerton fan.

In fact, as the Promising Young Woman actress exclusively dished to Karamo on Live From E!: Golden Globes, the Netflix period drama provided some inspiration for her 2021 Golden Globes look. Namely, the Orange Is the New Black alum said she was rocking "a little Bridgerton hair."

She quipped, "I've been giving a little period moment."

The Bridgerton tribute didn't stop there as Laverne sounded off on Bridgerton's signature sound. "What I think is brilliant about it is that it's a period piece that is so much fun," she continued. "The music when it's extradiegetic, google it…it could be a Britney Spears song with a string quartet and played in a very baroque way. So, I love the music."

Of course, Laverne's love for Bridgerton does have something to do with Regé-Jean Page's portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. While Laverne admitted that "the duke is insanely fine," she made sure to applaud his acting abilities too.