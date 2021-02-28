Carey Mulligan Celebrates Golden Globes 2021 by Wearing Heels for the First Time in 18 Months

Watch : Why Carey Mulligan Almost Passed on "Promising Young" Role

Carey Mulligan is dressing to impress tonight!

While celebrating the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, the actress was able to watch the show from the comfort of her hotel room.

Before finding out if her movie Promising Young Woman won big, Carey appeared on Live From the Red Carpet and couldn't contain her excitement.

"I'm in London in a hotel, which is a very welcome break from being at home," she exclusively told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "This is my first virtual red carpet. This is the first time I've worn heels in a good 18 months I think."

And for good reason! Carey is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama, thanks to her performance in Promising Young Woman. And while she would be thrilled to take home a trophy, Carey also believes her director Emerald Fennel deserves lots of credit.

"Oh, my goodness. When I heard that she was nominated, I almost cried," Carey recalled. "I just think it's so richly deserved. I mean, it's amazing to see the recognition of all the women in that category. It's so right."