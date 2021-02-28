2021 GOLDEN GLOBES

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online in Australia
Prince HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Carey Mulligan Celebrates Golden Globes 2021 by Wearing Heels for the First Time in 18 Months

Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan celebrated her 2021 Golden Globes nomination with a special accessory. Find out how she's celebrating and rooting for director Emerald Fennel.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 28, 2021 11:32 PMTags
AwardsGolden GlobesExclusivesCarey MulliganCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Why Carey Mulligan Almost Passed on "Promising Young" Role

Carey Mulligan is dressing to impress tonight!

While celebrating the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, the actress was able to watch the show from the comfort of her hotel room. 

Before finding out if her movie Promising Young Woman won big, Carey appeared on Live From the Red Carpet and couldn't contain her excitement.

"I'm in London in a hotel, which is a very welcome break from being at home," she exclusively told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "This is my first virtual red carpet. This is the first time I've worn heels in a good 18 months I think." 

And for good reason! Carey is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama, thanks to her performance in Promising Young Woman. And while she would be thrilled to take home a trophy, Carey also believes her director Emerald Fennel deserves lots of credit.

"Oh, my goodness. When I heard that she was nominated, I almost cried," Carey recalled. "I just think it's so richly deserved. I mean, it's amazing to see the recognition of all the women in that category. It's so right."

photos
Golden Globes 2021: See Nominees at Their First Show

As for what intrigued Carey about the project, the 35-year-old British actress loved the multiple genres the film explored.

E!

"I think the subject matter of the film is really sensitive and I think there's a really interesting tonal shift in our film," she explained. "It covers so many different genres. It's comedy and it's romantic and it's a thriller and it's revenge. I think that's a real tightrope walk director Emerald Fennel had to walk. Initially, I said I don't know how you can pull this off. Then I met her, and it was clear she could do it."

And while this year's award season looks incredibly different partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, Carey is still focusing on all the good that came out of the past 12 months including the power of community.

Trending Stories

1

Justin Duggar Weds Claire Spivey 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

2

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online

3

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

As she explained to E! News, "In the worst of times, our communities have really come together and the people close to you and your neighbors, that really matters. I really saw that throughout the country and just people really coming together and looking after people who need it."

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2021 Golden Globes this Monday, March 1st starting at 10am. Then catch the repeat airing at 8:30pm!

Trending Stories

1

Justin Duggar Weds Claire Spivey 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

2

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online

3

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

4

James Charles Denies Claim He "Groomed" a Minor on Snapchat

5

Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood's "Vile" Tweet About Kobe Bryant