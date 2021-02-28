Dylan Farrow Asks for "Empathy" and "Compassion" Ahead of New Allen v. Farrow Episode

Dylan Farrow is speaking out ahead of the upcoming episode of Allen v. Farrow.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, the 35 year old took to Twitter to ask for "empathy" and "compassion" for anyone tuning in to the second installment of the four-part documentary series on HBO.
According to Dylan, the episode will feature home video footage of her as a 7 year old that captured the moment she told her mother Mia Farrow about the alleged abuse she suffered from her adoptive father, Woody Allen.
"I'm writing this, because to be totally honest I have been losing sleep and overcome with anxiety," Dylan shared. "Tonight's episode of the Allen v. Farrow docuseries features a video of me as a seven-year-old child disclosing my abuse to my mother. My mother gave me this video when I became an adult to do whatever I wanted with it. It shows me as I was then, a young, vulnerable child. 'Little Dylan,' whom I've tried ever since to protect."
"Deciding to allow this tape to be viewed now publicly in this way has not been easy," Dylan admitted. "I myself had resisted ever watching it until now. It had been long stored away in a closet. Scared. Buried."
Dylan explained that she considered not sharing the footage with HBO "because being this vulnerable in public is absolutely terrifying for me."
"My fear in letting this tape come to light is that I am putting Little Dylan in the court of public opinion. While I have been able to take the stones thrown at me as an adult, to think of that happening to this little girl is stomach-churning," Dylan continued. "But I decided to let them share it in hopes that Little Dylan's voice might now help others suffering in silence feel heard, understood, and less alone. And that my testimony might also help parents, relatives, friends, loved ones and the world in general understand first-hand how an abused child might speak and interpret these horrific events."
Through this process, Dylan said she hopes to "find some healing" and "peace and closure."
In her Twitter message, Dylan also opened up about the "endless barrage of vitriolic slander and baseless rebuke" she and her mother have faced since going public with her story.
"If you watch this video," Dylan added. "I very much hope you will do so with empathy, compassion and an open mind and heart and not use this as an opportunity to attack, turn away, criticize, mock; or to further shun 'Little Dylan' and in doing so shame and silence the millions of abused children who are suffering in the world today."
As she put it, "This is the most vulnerable part of who I am."
Dylan left her followers with one final note, writing, "I hope this tape helps us all find ways to allow painful secrets to come safely out of their closets so we all can heal and move forward in strength and peace. No longer ashamed, buried, scared, sad, and silent."
Before signing off, she shared resources for those in need of support. "To all other survivors, please know that your truth is valid and there are those who will listen. RAINN is always available at 800-656-4673," she closed.
Since the HBO docu-series debuted on Feb. 21, Woody and his wife Soon-Yi Previn have spoken out about their portrayal. In a statement to Variety, the couple's spokesperson claimed the filmmakers had "had no interest in the truth."
"Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods," the statement continued. "Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so."
Woody has publicly denied the accusations made against him. For more details on the HBO show and the allegations made against the Annie Hall director, click here.